Cats run Big 12 record to 2-0 behind Carter's 23 points

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cam Carter scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to help Kansas State pull away and beat West Virginia 81-67 on Tuesday night.

Kansas State (12-3, 2-0 Big 12), which snapped a four-game losing streak against West Virginia in Morgantown, has won nine of its last 10 games. West Virginia (5-10, 0-2) has lost three straight and five of its last six.

K-State trailed 42-40 at halftime, but Carter scored seven points and Arthur Kaluma made a pair of 3s during a 17-5 run to open the second half to give the Wildcats a 57-47 lead. Kaluma’s 3-pointer from deep during the opening surge gave the Wildcats a 48-45 advantage, and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.