Cats run Big 12 record to 2-0 behind Carter's 23 points

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang encourages the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Central Florida on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)
Posted at 9:29 PM, Jan 09, 2024
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cam Carter scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to help Kansas State pull away and beat West Virginia 81-67 on Tuesday night.

Kansas State (12-3, 2-0 Big 12), which snapped a four-game losing streak against West Virginia in Morgantown, has won nine of its last 10 games. West Virginia (5-10, 0-2) has lost three straight and five of its last six.

K-State trailed 42-40 at halftime, but Carter scored seven points and Arthur Kaluma made a pair of 3s during a 17-5 run to open the second half to give the Wildcats a 57-47 lead. Kaluma’s 3-pointer from deep during the opening surge gave the Wildcats a 48-45 advantage, and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

