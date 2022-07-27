Coach with Kansas City ties added to Jerome Tang's staff at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jerome Tang's first staff at Kansas State is now complete with the addition of veteran coach Rodney Perry.

Perry is coming off perhaps his most successful year in coaching.

His high school team, Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, finished as national champs with a record of 34-2.

His AAU team, MOKAN Elite, just won the Nike Peach Jam title after a 26-4 season.

Overall, Perry's teams went 60-6 this past season.

"I couldn't be more excited about adding someone of the quality - on and off the basketball court - as Rodney Perry," Tang said. "Obviously he is a terrific coach and winner."

Overall, Perry has 28 years of coaching experience, fifteen of which have come at the college level.

“My family and I are extremely grateful and feel blessed to be joining such an incredible staff and university,” Perry said. “I know the goals that Coach Tang has for the Wildcat family and community, the expectations are extremely high. I am committed to working extremely hard to ensure that these goals are achieved."

Perry is Tang's third and final assistant coach along with Ulric Maligi and Jareem Dowling.

