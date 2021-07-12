Watch
Cubs draft K-State's Jordan Wicks in 1st Round of MLB Draft

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas State's Jordan Wicks during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 8:45 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 21:45:41-04

MANHATTAN, Kan. — From the Little Apple to the Windy City.

K-State's Jordan Wicks heard his name called early in the 2021 MLB Draft Sunday night. He was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the first round with the 21st overall pick.

The big, 6'3" left-handed pitcher was an All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and named Third Team All-American.

He made eight starts this past season with a 4-2 record and a 3.72 ERA.

Wicks throws four pitches well, but his change-up is regarded as one of the best in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Wicks pitched three seasons for the Wildcats after prepping in Conway, Ark.

