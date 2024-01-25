Cyclones pull away late from Wildcats, win 78-67 in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Milan Momcilovic scored 19 points as No. 23 Iowa State pulled away late to beat Kansas State 78-67 on Wednesday night.

Keshon Gilbert added 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cyclones (15-4, 4-2 Big 12), who extended their home-winning streak to 12 games. Curtis Jones contributed 18 points.

Arthur Kaluma led Kansas State (14-5, 4-2) with 16 points, as the Wildcats slipped from the top of the conference standings.

Kansas State erased an early second-half lead by the Cyclones, tying the score on five different occasions.

Deadlocked at 61, Hason Ward put Iowa State back on top for good with a dunk at the 4:09 mark. A 3-pointer from Curtis Jones made it 66-61 with 2:47 remaining.

Wildcats coach Jerome Tang was given a technical foul with 2 minutes remaining.

Kansas State was sluggish, committing turnovers on each of its first three possessions and missing four of its first five shots. The Wildcats shot just one of eight from 3-point range in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State, which had won nine of its previous 11 games, benefited Wednesday from the return of leading scorer Tamin Lipsey, who missed a game with a shoulder injury. Lipsey was averaging 14.5 points per game. He finished with 8 points on 2-for-10 shooting Wednesday.

Kansas State was not among the seven Big 12 teams ranked this week, despite being tied atop the conference standings.

UP NEXT

Kansas State visits No. 4 Houston on Saturday.

Iowa State hosts No. 7 Kansas on Saturday.