Drake University, K-State men's basketball to square off in Wildcat Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State men's basketball will square off against Drake University in December at downtown Kansas City, Missouri's T-Mobile Center.

The teams will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Wildcat Classic.

It will mark the 28th time K-State and Drake will meet, with most of the matches coming between 1918 and 1956.

The last time the teams met was Nov. 25, 2020, when the Bulldogs edged the Wildcats 80-70.

Drake is coming off a 28-7 record in the 2023-24 season. The team posted a second-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference, which earned the Bulldogs an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs were eliminated in the first round by the Washington State Cougars.

This upcoming season will be Drake's first year under the direction of Ben McCollum after West Virginia poached former coach Darian DeVries. Star player Tucker DeVries also transferred to West Virginia.

The Wildcats finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-15 record, earning a bid to the NIT. Iowa knocked K-State out in the first round.

K-State season ticket holders can request tickets for the game during the current ordering and renewal process.

The general public can purchase tickets at a later date in the fall.

No word on a tip-off time yet.

