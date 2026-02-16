Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ESPN: Former K-State basketball coach Jerome Tang hires lawyers after ouster

Kansas St Houston Basketball
Karen Warren/AP
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, left, reacts as he was issued his second technical by referee Michael Greenstein, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/ Karen Warren)
Kansas St Houston Basketball
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than 24 hours after Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang was fired, ESPN reports Tang has hired lawyers to represent him in negotiations with the school.

Athletic Director Gene Taylor announced Tang’s firing in a news conference Sunday night in Manhattan, Kansas.

“This was a decision that was made in the best interest of our university and men’s basketball program,” Taylor said. “Recent public comments and conduct, in addition to the program’s overall direction, have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university.”

“We wish Coach Tang and his family all the best moving forward,” Taylor continued.

The firing came after another painful loss — 91 to 62 to Cincinnati — last week in a season Wildcat fans will soon want to forget. The Wildcats also lost 78-64 Saturday at No. 3 Houston, leaving the team 10-15 on the season and a 1-11 mark in the Big 12.

“I am deeply disappointed with the university’s decision and strongly disagree with the characterization of my termination,” Tang said in a statement to ESPN. “I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as a head coach."

On Monday, ESPN college athletics reporter Pete Thamel reported Tang had retained Tom Mars and Bennett Speyer over the status of his contract with the school.

“If K-State’s President and AD really think the school was embarrassed by recent events, that’s nothing compared to the embarrassment that both of them are about to experience,” Mars told ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

