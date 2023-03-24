Fans pack Kite's Bar and Grill in Manhattan to celebrate K-State's Sweet 16 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was a roller coaster of emotions for fans who packed Kite's Bar and Grill in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday evening to cheer on the Kansas State men's basketball team.

The Wildcats advanced to the Elite 8, but not before a back-and-forth battle with the Michigan State Spartans.

Still, fans showed up in full force, hungry to watch a K-State victory.

"Best ball game I've ever seen in my life," a fan told KSHB 41 News.

In a game that had many lead changes and ties, K-State fan Brett Ward never lost hope.

"There was a lot of doubt, I was up and down all through the game," Ward said. "A lot of emotions — go Cats baby."

For Molly Charles and Elleigh Peters, two seniors at K-State, this is a moment they'll never forget.

"Absolutely electric, it was insane," they said. "This is our senior year, so it's like the best experience that could happen for us."

The Wildcats will now move on to the Elite 8 on Saturday, March 23, in Madison Square Garden in New York.

