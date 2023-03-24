Kansas State men’s basketball edges Michigan State in overtime thriller, advances to Elite 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State men's basketball team is moving on to the Elite 8.

In a highly contested match, the Wildcats edged the Michigan State Spartans in overtime in the Sweet 16.

Heading into halftime, the Wildcats led the Spartans 43-38.

K-State forward Keyontae Johnson got off to a hot start, leading all players in the first half with 14 points. Johnson finished the game with 22 points.

In the second half, the Wildcats and Spartans traded buckets in a back-and-forth game.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard led the charge for the Spartans, finishing with 25 points.

The game also saw a valiant effort from K-State guard Markquis Nowell, who tweaked his ankle in the second half.

Nowell's staff wrapped it and he played the rest of the game wobbling, but still finished with 20 points and 19 assists, setting a tournament record.

Michigan State tied the game with six seconds left to send the game to over time.

The back-and-forth continued in the extra minutes of the game, but an alley-oop from Nowell to Johnson energized the Wildcats and gave them a 94-92 lead late in the game.

Nowell ended the game by scoring the game's final basket on a turnover and sealed the 98-93 victory for the Wildcats.

K-State will now face the winner of the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic University game in the Elite 8 on Saturday, March 25, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Game times have yet to be announced.

