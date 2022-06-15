Former Arkansas, Arkansas State guard headed to K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — New Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang landed a big fish on Tuesday.

Desi Sills, a 6'2" guard from Arkansas State announced his intentions to transfer to Manhattan and play for the Wildcats.

Sills will be a senior for K-State. He made the announcement on Twitter.

He spent his junior season at Arkansas State, where he was the Red Wolves second-leading scorer averaging 12.6 ppg.

But before that, Sills was a highly recuirted player at Arkansas for three seasons. His best season in Fayetteville was his sophomore year when he averaged over 10 ppg for the Razorbacks.

Sills was the only Razorback to play in all 98 games of his three years there.

Tang now has nine players on the roster. Only two Wildcats return from last season.