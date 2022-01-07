Former K-State quarterback Collin Klein promoted to offensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas State University quarterback will now lead the team's offensive line.

Quarterback coach Collin Klein has been promoted to offensive coordinator for the Wildcats after the team's 42-20 victory over the Louisiana State University Tigers in the Texas Bowl last weekend.

Klein served as interim offensive coordinator for the bowl game. He has been with the team in a coaching capacity since 2017.

"Over the course of the last month, Collin displayed the type of leadership and planning that put us in a position to execute and be successful in the bowl game against LSU," head coach Chris Klieman said. "He deserves this opportunity, and the constant dialogue and communication that he had with me and with our staff and players throughout the game and the entire bowl preparation period was something that really impressed me. Collin bleeds purple, and I am excited for him to lead our offense."

Klein is no stranger to the offensive side of the game as one of K-State's most decorated players of all time.

The star quarterback was even a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012.

With Klein at the helm, the Wildcats boasted a 21-5 record for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. That earned the team a number one national ranking, Big 12 Championship and Fiesta Bowl appearance.