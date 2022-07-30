Four-star RB Dylan Edwards decommits from Kansas State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Derby running back Dylan Edwards announced through twitter that he was de-committing from Kansas State.

Nearly two days after announcing he had received a scholarship offer from the University of Notre Dame.

Edwards is ranked as the third best player in the state of Kansas, according to 247Sports.com .

The four-star recruit has 35 division one offers and had previously verbally committed to Kansas State on June 23.

Edwards made the announcement on Twitter on Friday night.

“At this moment I’d like to thank the whole Kansas State staff and fan base for this amazing opportunity to become a wildcat," Edwards said. “After recent thoughts and talks with my family, I’d like to decommit and take a step back, and reopen my recruitment.”

The incoming senior can’t sign a national letter of intent until the early period opens on Dec. 21 and runs through Dec. 23.

He can also wait until Feb. 1 through April 1, 2023, during the regular period to sign his national letter of intent.

Edwards was named the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas during his junior season.

Last season he had 3,214 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns on the year. He also helped Derby to a Kansas 6A state title his sophomore season.

