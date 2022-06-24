Watch Now
K-State basketball adds graduate transfer Abayomi Iyiola

Michael Woods/AP
Hofstra forward Abayomi Iyiola (35) shoots a free throw against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 16:26:23-04

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Friday the addition of graduate transfer Abayomi “Baybe” Iyiola for the 2022-23 season.

Iyiola became the seventh player to sign with K-State since Tang was introduced as the head men’s basketball coach on March 21st and the eighth newest member of the team.

The Hofstra transfer is a 6-foot-10, 215-pound center that started 25 games and played in 28 total during his 2021-22 season. He led the team in rebounding at 7.1 rebounds per game and field goal percentage at 63.2.

Iyiola also spent time at Stetson from 2017-19 and Arkansas from 2019-21. He only played in one game at Arkansas due to injury. He has played 92 career games at the Division I level with 64 starts.

Tang released the following statement through the University release:

“Baybe is another great addition to our team and exactly the type of player we are looking to attract to K-State. We needed experience and more depth in the low post, and he gives us both. He has seen significant action in college, including playing major minutes in his first two seasons at Stetson. He really rebounded from injury (at Arkansas) to have a solid year at Hofstra. He is a talented player with 16 double-doubles to his credit.”

Iyiola joins fellow transfers: guard Cam Carter, center Jerrell Colbert, small forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin, power forward David N’Guessan and guard Desi Sills.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining after being granted an additional year by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

