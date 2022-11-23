K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah named Lott Impact Trophy finalist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — K-State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of the four finalists for the 2022 Lott Impact Trophy.

He joins Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.

The Lott Impact Trophy was created 19 years ago to recognize players who encompass the characteristics of Ronnie Lott. The IMPACT acronym stands for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Anudike-Uzomah joins former linebacker Arthur Brown as the only other K-State player to be named a finalist. Brown was named a finalist in 2012.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 11 in Newport Beach, California. The university of the winner playing will get $25,000 towards their general scholarship fund. The other finalists’ universities will receive $5,000 toward their scholarship funds.

The former Lee’s Summit Tiger alum has 37 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

He will look to add to his stats this Saturday when Kansas State takes on Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

