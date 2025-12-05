K-State hires its former star quarterback Collin Klein as head football coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University named Collin Klein as its next head football coach, according to a news release from the university.

Klein is in his 12th year in coaching, nine of which were spent at K-State.

He will take part in a news conference and welcome event at 3 p.m. Friday at Morgan Family Arena.



“We are excited to welcome one of our all-time greats back home to Manhattan,” K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor stated in a Thursday night news release. “Collin is a tremendous leader who cares deeply about his players. The grit, toughness and aggression he displayed as a player still fuels him today as a coach, and he is determined to carry on the tremendous success this program has achieved. As we know, college football has changed, and I am confident that Collin is ready to embrace this new model while maintaining the culture that we know as K-State Football. Welcome home, Collin, Shalin, Beric, Rhett, Trek and Briar.”

The release states Klein agreed to a five-year contract with an average base salary of $4.3 million.

Klein was K-State’s offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 and is now the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, according to the news release.

Klein will continue to coach for the Aggies’ during the postseason.



“My family and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to come home,” Klein stated in the news release.. “Thank you to President Linton and Gene Taylor for believing in us to lead the Cats into a new era. The position of Head Coach at Kansas State has a long legacy of service, hard work, determination, and competitive greatness that I am honored to carry forward. This is Family business, and we cannot wait to get to work!”

From K-State Athletics:

THE COLLIN KLEIN FILE

Hometown: Loveland, Colorado

High School: Loveland High School

College: Kansas State – Bachelor’s degree in business financial services and controllership (2011), master’s in academic advising (2019)

Family: Wife: Shalin; Children: Beric, Rhett, Trek and Briar

Playing Career: Kansas State (quarterback), 2009-12



COLLIN KLEIN COACHING CAREER

2014, Kansas State (Assistant Director of Recruiting/Defensive Quality Control)

2015, Kansas State (Offensive Graduate Assistant)

2016, Northern Iowa (Quarterbacks)

2017, Kansas State (Quarterbacks)

2018, Kansas State (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2019-21, Kansas State (Quarterbacks)

2022-23, Kansas State (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2024-25, Texas A&M (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2026, Kansas State (Head Coach)

This is a developing story and may be updated.



—

