K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang agrees to contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang agreed to a contract extension, the university announced Monday.

The new, seven-year deal keeps Tang with the team through the 2029-2030 season. It replaces the contract he signed when the university hired him in March 2022.

Tang's extension comes after he led the team to an impressive first season during the 2022-2023 season.

He led to the team to a 26-10 record, in a season the Wildcats clinched a three seed in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament.

The Wildcats made it all the way to the Elite 8 of the NCAA championship tournament before losing a thriller to Florida Atlantic University.

"My family and I could not be more excited about the future with this commitment from President (Richard) Linton and (athletics director) Gene (Taylor), as the staff and I continue to elevate this program to even greater heights. I say it all the time and I truly mean it, we're fortunate every day to be at such a special place," Tang said in part in a statement.

—

