K-State part of 2021 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City

Brody Schmidt/AP
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber shouts to guard Mike McGuirl (0) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Posted at 11:25 PM, Apr 21, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Cats are coming back to Kansas City and, boy, they better be ready.

Kansas State Men's Basketball is part of the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic field at T-Mobile Center in November.

Bruce Weber's squad will be in some successful company, too. Arkansas, Illinois and Cincinnati are also coming to Kansas City for the event.

The Razorbacks were a #3 seed in the most recent NCAA Tournament. The Illini were a #1 seed.

“We are excited about playing in the Hall of Fame Classic again and hopefully playing in front of a purple-packed T-Mobile Center,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “Arkansas and Illinois should be preseason Top 20 teams and Cincinnati always has a quality team, so it will be one of the top preseason tournaments next season.”

The event will be held Monday and Tuesday, November 22nd and 23rd at T-Mobile Center. It's part of the annual Hall of Fame Weekend which sees former players inducted into the National Collegiate Hall of Fame every year.

