K-State part of 2021 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Cats are coming back to Kansas City and, boy, they better be ready.

Kansas State Men's Basketball is part of the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic field at T-Mobile Center in November.

Bruce Weber's squad will be in some successful company, too. Arkansas, Illinois and Cincinnati are also coming to Kansas City for the event.

The Razorbacks were a #3 seed in the most recent NCAA Tournament. The Illini were a #1 seed.

“We are excited about playing in the Hall of Fame Classic again and hopefully playing in front of a purple-packed T-Mobile Center,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “Arkansas and Illinois should be preseason Top 20 teams and Cincinnati always has a quality team, so it will be one of the top preseason tournaments next season.”

The event will be held Monday and Tuesday, November 22nd and 23rd at T-Mobile Center. It's part of the annual Hall of Fame Weekend which sees former players inducted into the National Collegiate Hall of Fame every year.