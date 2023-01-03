K-State RB Deuce Vaughn declares for the NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. — In a heartfelt letter to K-State fans, Deuce Vaughn announced his intentions to forgo his fourth season at Kansas State and enter the NFL Draft.

"I can't thank you enough for the support throughout my journey here at K-State," wrote Vaughn on social media.

He also thanked his teammates. "Y'all are my brothers and have impacted my life in a way that I will never forget."

Vaughn was a star for three years with the Wildcats, rushing for over 3,600 yards and scoring 43 touchdowns.

He was a First-Team All-American the past two seasons by various publications, thanks in large part to the success K-State earned on the field.

The Wildcats won the Big 12 in 2022 and played in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.

A native of Round Rock, TX, Vaughn was under-recruited coming out of high school due to his 5'6" stature, but he leaves Kansas State second in program history in rushing yards, behind another diminutive back, Darren Sproles.

Vaughn acknowledged that when he thanked his coaches. "You believed in an undersized kid coming out of high school and for that I am forever grateful."

Right now Vaughn is projected as a mid to late round pick.