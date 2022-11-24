Watch Now
K-State RB Deuce Vaughn named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist

Oklahoma St Kansas St Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 19:00:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — K-State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has been named one of 16 semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The award is given to the top college football player linked to the state of Texas.

This is the third consecutive season Vaughn has been named a semifinalist for the award. He was one of the five finalist during his sophomore season.

Vaughn has rushed for 1,148 yards this season. That puts him 16th in the nation. While he has 128.5 yards from scrimmage per game, which ranks him 14th in the country.

The finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award will be announced on Dec 13th, with the winner being named on Jan. 11.

Vaughn will look to build on his totals ahead of the decision when Kansas State host Kansas in the latest Sunflower Showdown set to kickoff on Saturday at 7:00 p.m at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

