K-State selected for TaxAct Texas Bowl

Icon Sportswire
MANHATTAN, KS - OCTOBER 13: Cheerleaders run with flags spelling STATE during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas State Wildcats on October 13, 2018 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. Kansas State won 31-12. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Classic Big 12 Match up returns to Manhattan
Posted at 3:53 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 16:53:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State accepted an invitation to play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

K-State’s SEC opponent for the Texas Bowl will be announced later on Sunday.

It will be the third time in school history the Wildcats will play in the Texas Bowl.

The Wildcats (7-5) are among the nation’s leaders in bowl appearances since 1993, tied 18th nationally and ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 22.

“I am really proud of our team, especially our seniors, and our staff for their dedication throughout the season and display of our four core values – Discipline, Commitment, Toughness and Be Selfless," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. "The story of the 2021 Wildcats still has one chapter to write, and we look forward to kick off the new year in Houston and prepare for what will be an exciting Texas Bowl."

Tickets in the official K-State sections are available now online and via phone at 1-800-221-Cats until 5 p.m. Sunday and beginning again at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

All tickets in the official K-State sections are priced by the bowl at $123.75. All Ahearn Fund members and fans who pre-ordered tickets will receive communication with information regarding their requests by the end of the day Sunday.

The K-State Alumni Association will also provide official travel packages to the bowl game.

