Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas State University

Actions

K-State selected to take on Alabama in Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31

Kansas State
LM Otero/AP
Kansas State's Ty Zentner (8) and Jack Blumer (43) celebrates Zentner's field goal in overtime of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Kansas State
Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 14:37:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State football has been selected to face No. 5 Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 at at noon at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Sugar Bowl marks K-State’s 24th bowl game. The No. 9 Wildcats are 10-13 all-time in bowl games.

K-State is ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll on the heels of the team’s 31-28 victory over TCU in overtime Saturday in the Big 12 title game.

While the Wildcats are 10-3 on the season, the Crimson Tide is 10-2.

This is K-State's first appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!