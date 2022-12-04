K-State selected to take on Alabama in Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State football has been selected to face No. 5 Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 at at noon at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Sugar Bowl marks K-State’s 24th bowl game. The No. 9 Wildcats are 10-13 all-time in bowl games.

K-State is ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll on the heels of the team’s 31-28 victory over TCU in overtime Saturday in the Big 12 title game.

While the Wildcats are 10-3 on the season, the Crimson Tide is 10-2.

This is K-State's first appearance in the Sugar Bowl.