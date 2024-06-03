K-State sweeps Fayetteville Regional, advances to Supers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time since 2013, Kansas State baseball is advancing to the Super Regionals.

The Wildcats bested Southeast Missouri State Sunday night by a score of 7-2 to advance.

K-State was perfect on the weekend at the Fayetteville Regional, beating the host school, Arkansas, on Saturday night after routing Louisiana Tech on Friday.

Up next is a best-of-three series against #12 Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. this weekend.

The winner of that series will be one of eight teams advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.