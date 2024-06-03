Watch Now
K-State sweeps Fayetteville Regional, advances to Supers

Michael Woods/AP
Kansas State Chuck Ingram, right, celebrates with teammate Brendan Jones (5) after hitting a home run against Louisiana Tech during an NCAA regional baseball game on Friday, May 31, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 23:33:08-04

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time since 2013, Kansas State baseball is advancing to the Super Regionals.

The Wildcats bested Southeast Missouri State Sunday night by a score of 7-2 to advance.

K-State was perfect on the weekend at the Fayetteville Regional, beating the host school, Arkansas, on Saturday night after routing Louisiana Tech on Friday.

Up next is a best-of-three series against #12 Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. this weekend.

The winner of that series will be one of eight teams advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

