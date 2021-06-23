Watch
K-State travels to Ole Miss in 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

Orlin Wagner/AP
FILE - Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber applauds his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Manhattan, Kan., in this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, file photo. Weber lost his top three scorers from last season, when the Wildcats crashed back to 11 wins after three straight NCAA Tournament trips, and that means relying on a bunch of newcomers for their rebound effort.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
Bruce Weber
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 23, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State will travel to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Tip-off is set for Saturday, January 29, 2022, as ESPN and the two conferences announced the matchups for the annual series on Wednesday.

It will mark the sixth meeting with the Rebels on the hardwood, including the third in the Big 12/SEC Challenge (2013, 2016) and the first at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, which was built in 2016.

SEC reclaimed the Challenge series, 5-4, in 2021, as one game (Texas at Kentucky) was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Big 12 still owns a 44-35 advantage in the all-time series with four wins (2014, 2015, 2016, 2019). The two leagues tied for the second time in 2020 with five wins each.

“The Challenge series has been a great success for both leagues with competitive games year-in, year-out,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “The winning conference always comes down to one of the last few games played and 2022 should be no exception.

“Ole Miss is a quality non-conference opponent for us, led by a veteran head coach in Kermit Davis, and will be yet another road challenge that already includes Nebraska and Wichita State and the Hall of Fame Classic (Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois) on a neutral court in Kansas City. This is a great opportunity for our team.”

K-State is 3-5 all-time in the Challenge series and will attempt to win a road game for the first time after all three wins have come at home (Ole Miss in 2013 and 2016 and Georgia in 2018). The Wildcats will also be looking to snap a 3-game skid against SEC foes after dropping games to Texas A&M (2019 and 2021) and Alabama (2020).

