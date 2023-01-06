K-State wide receiver Malik Knowles declares for 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The senior had 48 catches for 725 yards and five total touchdowns this season. He finishes his career with 127 receptions for 1,867 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Knowles had one more season of eligibility due to the COVID season, but elected to forgo it.

Knowles announced his decision on Instagram with the following statement.

“Thank you wildcat national for the memorable moments, coaches, teammates, and most importantly the fans who keep me on my feet!” Knowles said in the post. “I have dreamed of this moment since playing little league and my dreams are finally becoming a reality.”

Knowles joins fellow Wildcat running back Deuce Vaughn, who declared earlier this week.

Prospects have until Monday, Jan. 16, to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Players must have been out of high school for three years before they are eligible to declare.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set to begin in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, April 27.

The second and third round will take place on Friday, April 28. The fourth through seventh round will take place on Saturday, April 29.

