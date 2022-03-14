Watch
K-State Wildcats head to NCAA Tournament

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Kansas State guard Serena Sundell drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 8:23 PM, Mar 13, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State Wildcats women’s basketball team is heading to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Wildcats enter the tournament at the No. 9 seed in the Bridgeport Region.

KSU will face Washington State, the No. 8 seed, on March 19.

K-State goes into the Big Dance with a 19-12 record for the team's 17th NCAA Tournament appearance.

