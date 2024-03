KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State University women’s basketball team earned the No. 4 seed in the Albany regional in this year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Wildcats (25-7) will take on the No. 13 seed Portland (21-12) in Manhattan, Kansas.

The winner will take on the winner of the game between No. 5 seed Colorado vs No. 12 seed Drake.

The Wildcats find themselves in the same part of the bracket as the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Wildcats.

Game time is yet to be announced.

