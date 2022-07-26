KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named to the Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday. He is one of 89 interior offensive linemen to be recognized for this honor.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named to the Bronko Nagurski trophy watch list as well. He is on of 85 defensive players to receive this designation.

This is the first time both of these players have been recognized for the watch list. Anudike-Uzomah is only one of 10 defensive players from the Big 12 to be on this list. It is the 11th time in the past 12 seasons a Wildcat has been on the list. The previous being Wyatt Hubert in 2020.

Beebe is one of 10 players from the Big 12 conference to make the Outland Trophy watch list. Dalton Risner was the last wildcat to receive the honor in 2018.

Anudike-Uzomah was 11th in the country with 11 sacks on the season which earn him first team All-Big 12 honors and All-American status from Phil Steele.

Beebe started 13 games at left tackle in 2021. He was selected first team All-Big 12 by both the coaches and Associated Press. He has not allowed a sack in his past 367 pass blocking snaps.

Both players kick off the season with a home game against South Dakota on September 3 at 6 p.m.

