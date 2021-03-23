Menu

K-State's McGuirl to return for extra season in 2021-22

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl (00) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Mike McGuirl
Posted at 5:00 PM, Mar 23, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Amid an offseason of departures, the Kansas State men's basketball program held on to one Tuesday, for longer than anticipated.

Senior guard Mike McGuirl announced he plans to use his extra season of eligibility and return to play for the Wildcats next season.

“This was an easy decision for me,” McGuirl said. “The coaches and the Kansas State community have been so great to me, and I wanted another year with my brothers on the team.”

The NCAA is granting fall and winter sport athletes an additional year to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGuirl was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection during his first senior season. He was second on the Wildcats in scoring at 11.8 points per game.

“We are excited to have Mike back for his extra year,” head coach Bruce Weber said. “I have said many times how bad I felt that he didn’t get a freshman season since we had to pull his redshirt late in the year due to some injuries. I told him, ‘God has a path for you, and now you have an opportunity to get your freshman year back.'"

