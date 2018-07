KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Add another preseason honor to Kansas State senior offensive tackle Dalton Risner’s resume.

Risner was picked for the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors student-athletes who shine on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Earlier in the summer, Risner, who is from Wiggins, Colorado, was chosen as the 2017-18 Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year and was nominated for the 2018 AFCA Good Works Team.

Risner, who started the RiseUp Foundation to provide positive motivation, is one of 106 players on the Wuerffel Tropy watch list, including 21 who return to the list from last season. Former Wildcat Dante Barnett was picked for the preseason list in 2015 and 2016.

Aside from RiseUp, Risner is active with special-needs children in the Manhattan, Kansas, community and other team initiatives.