Kansas State announces new 8-year contract for head coach Chris Klieman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five months after guiding Kansas State football to its first Big 12 Championship in a decade, Chris Klieman has signed a new eight-year contract, the university announced Monday.

Klieman's new contract will pay him $44 million over the course of the eight years, averaging $5.5 million per year.

His previous deal with the Wildcats paid him roughly $3 million a year and it originally ran through the 2026 season.

“(Klieman) is a tremendous fit for K-State and Manhattan, and we want to continue to ride the momentum that he and his staff have fostered," K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor said in a release. "We are excited that (Klieman) will be the leader of our football program for many years to come."

Klieman is set to enter his fifth year as head coach for the Wildcats, bringing the winning ways of FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to Manhattan, Kansas, guiding the Wildcats to their first Big 12 Championship since 2012 - their third this century.

The Wildcats coach is faced with replacing star players Deuce Vaughn (running back) and Felix Anudike-Uzomah (defensive end), as both have moved on to the NFL. Despite the losses, Kansas State could put up a fight for another Big 12 Championship, with quarterback Will Howard set to return, along with a majority of the team's starting lineup on both offense and defense.

