Kansas State CB Julius Brents named to Jim Thorpe watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State senior cornerback Julius Brents was named to the Jim Thorpe watch list on Monday.

The Thorpe award is presented to the best defensive back. Brents is one of 35 players to receive the honor. He is one of three Big 12 defensive backs to make the list.

Brents joins Kansas State alumnus Terence Newman (2002 winner), Chris Canty (1995), Jamie Mendez (1993), Nigel Malone (2011 and 2012) and Ty Zimmerman (2013) to be recognized for the watch list.

The former 2021 Iowa Hawkeye transfer was named to the 2022 preseason All-Big 12.

He received an honorable mention from the conference’s coaches after the 2021 season.

Brents played in all 13 games last season with 49 tackles, an interception and three passes defended.

The senior cornerback and Kansas State kickoff their season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3.

