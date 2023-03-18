Kansas State defeats Montana State 77-65, move on to play Kentucky

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a tournament and day where upsets shocked the world, it was relatively quiet night for Kansas State, who did their jobs and defeated Montana State 77-65 Friday night.

Kansas State Markquis Norwell was the Wildcats standout player Friday night against the Bobcats, with a double-double performance, scoring 17 points and also collecting 14 rebounds, alongside six assists and three rebounds.

The game started off a little rough for the Wildcats with Montana State keeping close in the first half, with the Bobcats only down by six to end the first half, however Kansas State was able to extend the lead, with a 43 point second half to give the Wildcats a solid win.

The Wildcats will advance and play another Wildcat in Kentucky on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina. Kentucky defeated Providence 61-53 Friday led by a 25 rebound performance by reigning National player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe.