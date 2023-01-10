Kansas State finishes 14th in final AP Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even though the 2022 Kansas State football season ended with a blowout loss to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, it was still a successful season for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press released its final poll of the 2022 college football season, with the Wildcats finishing 14th in the poll.

The Wildcats reached double-digit wins and won their first Big 12 Championship since 2012.

The Big 12 will finish with three teams in the AP Poll. College Football Playoff National Championship runner-up TCU will unsurprisingly finish atop the Big 12, finishing second in the top 25 after losing to Georgia in historic fashion .

Texas will be the other Big 12 team to finish in the top 25 alongside TCU and K-State, barely staying in the AP Poll at 25 despite losing the Alamo Bowl 27-20 to the Washington Huskies, who finished eighth.

Texas Tech also received votes in the poll after finishing with an 8-5 record and a 42-25 win against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. The Red Raiders reached their highest win total since 2013 when they finished 8-5 in former Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury's first season with the program.

Georgia finished atop the top 25, leading the SEC which had six teams in the poll. The SEC tied the Pac-12 for the most top 25 teams from a single conference.

The Big 12 tied with the Big 10 and ACC with three teams each.

—