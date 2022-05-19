Kansas State football announces new Ring of Honor class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State football announced its fourth class for the program’s Ring of Honor .

Six former Wildcats — linebacker Arthur Brown, running back Larry Brown, defensive end Darren Howard, quarterback Collin Klein, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and quarterback Ell Roberson — will join 14 other former players who were inducted in 2002, 2008 or 2015.

“Each of these men hold a special place in the history of our program, and it will be an honor to be a part of their induction into our Ring of Honor,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said in a statement announcing the honorees. “Their hard work and achievements on the field are well-documented, and we are excited to welcome them back to Manhattan for a special induction weekend.”

Arthur Brown, a 2012 first-team All-American, played for the Wildcats from 2011-12 after transferring from the University of Miami (Florida). He had at least 201 tackles, including 16 1/2 for a loss, during his time in Manhattan.

Larry Brown primarily served as a blocking back with K-State from 1967-68. He went on to win NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1972 with Washington.

Howard played for the Wildcats from 1996-99, racking up 191 tackles with 54 for a loss and 29 1/2 sacks in 43 career games. He is K-State’s career leader in sacks and forced fumbles (nine), including a single-season school record six forced fumbles in 1999.

Klein, who played in Manhattan from 2009-12, was a 2012 Heisman Finalist among other awards and was chosen as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year as a senior after helping K-State win a conference championship.

Arthur Brown and Lockett also played on the second Big 12 championship team.

Klein played sparingly as a freshman and sophomore before taking over as the starter in 2011, completing 358 of 585 passes for 4,559 yards with 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in two seasons as the full-time starter.

Klein also totaled 524 carries for 2,061 yards and 50 touchdowns during those two seasons. He is K-State’s all-time leader with 56 rushing touchdowns, 57 total touchdowns and 87 touchdowns for which he was responsible.

Lockett, a 2014 first-team All-American who played for the Wildcats from 2011-14, finished with 249 catches for 3,710 yards with 29 touchdowns, all of which are school records.

He also had a K-State record 17 100-yard games, including a school record five in a row.

As a senior, Lockett had 106 receptions for 1,515 yards and 11 touchdowns and he finished his K-State career with six return touchdowns — four on kickoff returns and two on punt returns.

Finally, Roberson, who started 31 games at quarterback during his Wildcats career from 2000-03, finished as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback (2,818).

He led K-State to the first Big 12 championship in program history as a senior in 2003, passing for 2,545 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 975 yards and 15 more TDs.

“As with past classes, I am truly honored to have coached five of these special young men who continue to represent Kansas State University in a special manner,” former Wildcats coach Bill Snyder said in a statement. “They are men of character, great leaders, talented football players and great representatives of their highly successful football program and the 16 Goals for Success.”

Each new Ring of Honor member will have their name added to the facade at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The six-member 2002 K-State Ring of Honor Class included quarterback Lynn Dickey (1968-70), a Paola native; Syder’s son and former Wildcats assistant coach, punter Sean Snyder (1991-92); and linebacker Gary Spani (1974-77), who retired from the NFL as the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time leader in tackles.

The four-member 2008 class included Liberty native and former NFL running back David Allen (1997-2000) and cornerback Terrence Newman (1999-2002), a Salina native and 15-year NFL veteran.

The four-member 2015 class included Olathe native and three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back Darren Sproles (2000-04) along with quarterback Michael Bishop (1997-87) and wide receiver Jordy Nelson (2005-07).