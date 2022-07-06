Kansas State football lands 4-star quarterback Avery Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maize High School rising senior Avery Johnson announced his commitment to Kansas State Football on Tuesday morning.

The four-star quarterback chose the Wildcats over power five programs like Oregon and Washington.

“I’m just happy to be a part of the wildcat nation and just ready to start building more relationships and I just can’t wait to get on campus," Johnson said.

Johnson, who is the no. 1 player in the state of Kansas for the class of 2023, said K-State was never a question.

“There was never a day in my mind where I felt like I wasn’t their guy, you know I feel like sometimes at other schools you might get over looked," Johnson said. "Like they tell me I’m their guy, but I might not actually be and I feel like at Kansas State I really felt a genuine love with all the coaches and players."

The six-foot-two quarterback saying K-State offensive coordinator Colling Klein, a former KSU quarterback himself, was one of the main reasons he chose to stay in the Sunflower state.

“I can really trust him with the next three to four years of my life, and this is a really big decision for me and I really can just see myself at Kansas State and that’s really what it came down to," Johnson said.

