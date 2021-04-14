Kansas State men's basketball adds Maximus Edwards to 2021 signing class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State announced the signing if prep school standout Maximus Edwards to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.

Edwards is the fourth addition to the 2021-22 Wildcats.

Coach Bruce Weber previously announced the signing of guards Markquis Nowell and Mark Smith , a pair of transfers from Arkansas-Little Rock and Missouri, respectively.

Edwards is the second incoming freshman in K-State's signing class, joining Wisconsin prep standout Logan Landers. He signed in November .

Edwards, a 6-foot-5 and 210-pound small forward, played at Our Saviour Lutheran School in the Bronx, New York, where he has spent the last two seasons.

Edwards, who averaged a team-high 19.9 points per game, helped the Falcons win a combined 50 games in that span, including a 21-11 record and a trip to the quarterfinals of The Grind Session World Championships in 2020-21.

“We’re excited to sign Max and welcome him and his family to K-State,” Weber said in a statement. “The first thing about Max is his desire to just be a part of our program. He’s just excited to be here, wants to be a part of what we are doing at K-State. He was also attracted to the challenge of playing in the Big 12 and where he can compete night-in, night-out against the very best. (Assistant coach) Shane (Southwell) did a great job of creating a positive relationship.”

Our Saviour Lutheran School, an independent school that plays a national schedule, was the one of the few New York City high school teams to play during the 2020-21 season despite COVID-19 protocols.

Edwards capped his final prep season by being named to The Grind Session World Championships All-Event team after scoring 19 points with two rebounds, two assists and two steals in a season-ending 81-67 loss to eventual national runner-up Compass Prep on March 4 in the quarterfinals of the event.

He won the event's slam dunk competition a few days later.

“If you study our team, Max really gives us something we have been lacking — an athletic wing — much like we had with Xavier (Sneed) from a few years back and have had great success with,” Weber said. “His athleticism is off the charts. Just look at the video of him winning the Slam Dunk contest at The Grind Session in March. That’s just dunking, but that gives you an idea of what he can do. And he’s also extremely versatile, he had six 3-pointers in a game earlier this year (against Minnesota Prep on Feb. 12).”

The Wildcats return All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Mike McGuirl, who will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, as well as last season's freshman core of Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford.