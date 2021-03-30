Former Mizzou guard Mark Smith transfers to Kansas State

From Tiger to Wildcat — former University of Missouri men's basketball guard Mark Smith plans to finish his college career with Kansas State University as a graduate transfer.

Smith made the announcement on his Instagram page early Tuesday morning.

This is K-State’s first incoming transfer of the offseason.

Smith, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2020-21 at Mizzou.

He scored 11 points in the Tigers’ 72-68 loss to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, his final game with the Tigers after opting to enter the transfer portal.

Smith spent one year at Illinois before his transfer to Mizzou, where he played for three seasons. He has an additional year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA's decision amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The addition of Smith will help K-State’s roster, which has lost four players to the transfer portal.

The Wildcats, who finished ninth in the 10-team Big 12 at 9-20 overall and 4-14 in conference, already lost Antonio Gordon , Dajuan Gordon and Rudi Williams , and Joe Petrakis in leaving the K-State program.

Smith is the third player from Mizzou to leave the program, joining point guard Xavier Pinson and forward Parker Braun. Braun's brother, Christian, plays for the University of Kansas.