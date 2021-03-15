K-State sophomore forward Antonio Gordon enters transfer portal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State sophomore Antonio Gordon will enter the transfer portal.

Wildcats coach Bruce Weber announced Monday that the 6-foot-9 forward from Lawton, Oklahoma, plans to search for a new opportunity and has been released from his scholarship.

“I appreciate his contributions to our program the past two seasons especially this season with all his health-related challenges,” Weber said in a statement. “We wish him the best as he moves forward in his college career.”

Gordon appeared in 47 games, including 21 starts, during the last two seasons, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. He averaged 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds last season.

He confirmed his decision via Twitter, thanking "the people of Manhattan for their tremendous love and support."

A three-star recruit, Gordon also had offers from Tulsa, Abilene Christian, Louisiana Tech, Texas State and Illinois-Chicago when he was a senior at Eisenhower High School in Lawton.