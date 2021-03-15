Menu

K-State sophomore forward Antonio Gordon enters transfer portal

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Kansas State forward Antonio Gordon (11) shoots in front of Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
Antonio Gordon, Kalib Boone
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 14:33:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State sophomore Antonio Gordon will enter the transfer portal.

Wildcats coach Bruce Weber announced Monday that the 6-foot-9 forward from Lawton, Oklahoma, plans to search for a new opportunity and has been released from his scholarship.

“I appreciate his contributions to our program the past two seasons especially this season with all his health-related challenges,” Weber said in a statement. “We wish him the best as he moves forward in his college career.”

Gordon appeared in 47 games, including 21 starts, during the last two seasons, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. He averaged 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds last season.

He confirmed his decision via Twitter, thanking "the people of Manhattan for their tremendous love and support."

A three-star recruit, Gordon also had offers from Tulsa, Abilene Christian, Louisiana Tech, Texas State and Illinois-Chicago when he was a senior at Eisenhower High School in Lawton.

