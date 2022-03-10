Watch
Kansas State men's basketball head coach Bruce Weber resigns

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas State head coach Bruce during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 10:18 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 11:18:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bruce Weber, the head coach of Kansas State's men's basketball team, announced his resignation Thursday, following the team's first-round loss in the Big 12 Tournament, according to a release from the school.

"With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction," Gene Taylor, the K-State athletic director, said in the release. "His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today’s game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in.”

Weber was named the school's 24th head coach in 2012 and has the third most wins of any head coach in K-State's history, according to the release. He is also one of 10 division one coaches to lead three schools to the Sweet 16.

"A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately," the release said. "There is no set timeline to make a hire, and there will be no comment on the search or the candidates until the announcement of the 25th men’s basketball head coach in school history."

