Kansas State puts away Pitt State in exhibition play, 78-59

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Things went better than the last time the Wildcats played an in-state Division II school.

Kansas State used balanced scoring in easily putting away Pittsburg State at Bramlage Coliseum Thursday night, 78-59.

Last season, DII Fort Hays State upset K-State.

But this time, sophomore Selton Miguel was there to make sure that didn't happen, coming off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points.

Senior transfer from Mizzou Mark Smith had a game-high 13 rebounds to go with 6 points, 5 assists and 2 steals.

The Wildcats are now a perfect 15-0 at home in exhibition play under head coach Bruce Weber, who is entering his 10th season in 2021-22.

The Fort Hays State game was not an exhibition.

Kansas State officially begins the season at 7 PM on Wednesday, November 10, hosting Florida A&M in Manhattan.

