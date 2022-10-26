Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez named finalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was selected as a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

He was also named to the 2022 National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Class. Martinez will be awarded an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. He will be honored at the 64th NFF Annual awards dinner on Dec. 6 at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Kansas State quarterback was named as one of the 15 finalist for the Campbell trophy. The list was pared down from 156 semifinalist.

He is the eighth player from Kansas State to be named as a finalist for the award. The list over the past 12 years includes: Adam Holtorf (2019), Dalton Risner (2018), Tyler Lockett (2014) and Tysyn Hartman (2011).

Kansas State host number nine Oklahoma State on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff time. Martinez status for Saturday is still up in the air at this time.

He is expected to be a game time decision after sustaining an injury on the first drive against TCU.

—

