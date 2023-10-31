Kansas State senior Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested in Manhattan, 'indefinitely' suspended from team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State men's basketball senior Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested Sunday morning at a sports bar in Manhattan, Kansas, and head coach Jerome Tang "indefinitely" suspended him from the team Monday.

Tomlin was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct at Tubby's Sports Bar at 1127 Moro Street, according to a Riley County Police Department arrest report. The arrest report details the disorderly conduct as brawling or fighting.

“I have indefinitely suspended Nae’Qwan Tomlin for not living up to the expectations we require of our players,” said head coach Jerome Tang in a press release. “Although he is not with the team, he is still part of our family, and we will do what can to support him as he moves through this process.”

The 6 foot, 10 inch wing first joined K-State basketball for the 2022-23 season after transferring from Chipola College in Florida, where he played two seasons, according to K-State. Tomlin also played one season at Monroe Community College in his home state of New York.

Tomlin participated in the NBA Draft process before deciding to return to K-State for the upcoming season, according to K-State.

Tomlin was held on a $750 bond, but it is not clear if he has been released from the Riley County Jail.

We've reached out to the Riley County Police Department for additional information. This story may be updated if a response is received.

