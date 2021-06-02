Kansas State snubbed from 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The baseball season has come to an end for the Kansas State Wildcats.

K-State was left out of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament, despite the team's competitive record, 34-23.

The Wildcats recorded six wins over top 10 opponents, including regular season series wins over No. 3 ranked Texas Tech and No. 5 Texas Christian University.

K-State's season ended Saturday in Oklahoma City after falling 17-7 to TCU in the Big 12 Conference Championship Semifinal.

The semifinal game was the furthest the Wildcats have gone in the conference tournament.