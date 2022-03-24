Kansas State University introduces Jerome Tang as new men's basketball coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University introduced Jerome Tang as their new men's basketball head coach Thursday.

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor announced the hiring of Jerome Tang, who was an assistant coach at Baylor University when the Bears won last year's national championship, on Monday.

Tang agreed to a 6-year contract with a base salary of $2.1 million in 2022-23 that will increase $100,000 each year remaining on the contract.

Tang is replacing Bruce Weber , who announced his resignation on March 10 after being with the Wildcats since 2012.

The new head coach enthusiastically started his speech with "it's a great day to be a wildcat!"

Tang spoke to what he expects of his future players.

"We're going to be tough, we're going to be appreciative and we're going to be passionate," Tang said.

When talking about his relationship with Baylor head coach Scott Drew, Tang said that he will continue to be close with his former boss and won't be breaking any ties.

"That's not going to be happening, except for two or three nights a year when it's going to be tough, on them," Tang said. "I expect you, students, to give him a hard time when he comes here."

