Klieman sings praises of Landry Weber during preseason

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Quarterback Skylar Thompson from Fort Osage returns to Kansas State for his sixth season.

But Thompson isn't the only KC area native who will play a big part in the Wildcats' passing game.

"The guy that's been so impressive to me during fall camp from a wide receiver standpoint is Landry Weber," said Kansas State Head Coach Chris Klieman.

The senior out of Lenexa who played his high school football at Bishop Miege returns for his fifth year at K-State.

"Landry was beat up all last year," said Klieman. "He had offseason surgery that's made him so much better."

After catching seven passes in 13 games as a sophomore, Weber only played eight games in 2020 and didn't record a catch.

"He feels confident and is making a lot of plays," said Klieman.

Landry's older brother, Stanton, was a wide receiver for the Wildcats from 2011-15. And his father, Stan Weber, was a quarterback for Kansas State in the 1980s and is currently the team's color analyst on radio.

"He's one that we were unsure of coming into the season because of some of his injuries in the past that has really had a phenomenal fall camp," said Klieman.

The Wildcats open up the season September 4th against Stanford in Arlington, Texas.