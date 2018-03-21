ATLANTA -- The Kansas State Wildcats arrived in Atlanta Tuesday night for the Sweet 16.

After arriving, head coach Bruce Weber gave an update on star player Dean Wade. Weber said the junior forward remains in a boot but added they will try him out at practice on Wednesday.

Wade is the team's leading scorer averaging 16.5 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game.

As for the rest of the team, Weber said, "We want them to enjoy this. This is a special time. You dream about it, you watch it as a young man growing up and now you're part of it."

#KStateMBB has arrived in Atlanta. Coach Bruce Weber says "We want them to enjoy it, this is a special time." @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/iyiB24GrfS — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) March 21, 2018

Despite that, Weber said his team better be ready to play, "but at the same time, make sure you have a sense of urgency because it's going to go away very quickly if you don't take care of business."

This is the first time Kansas State has appeared in the Sweet 16 since 2010. During that tournament, the Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight before losing to Butler.

Kansas State will take on the Kentucky Wildcats Thursday night for the right to advance to the Elite 8.

For continuing coverage of the Kansas State Wildcats tournament run, follow Steven Dial on Twitter at @StevenDialTV. He is in Atlanta covering the team and its fans.