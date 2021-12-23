Longtime Kansas State University football staffer passed away Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A retired administrative assistant with the Kansas State University football program passed away Wednesday.

Joan Friederich worked as administrative assistant for both the assistant coaches and the head coaches for 45 years until she retired in 2017, according to a release from K-State.

"The Leonardville native impacted countless coaches, staff members and student-athletes for nearly half a century and was known for her honesty, love for football and of course, her daily hugs and candy jar," the release said. "Not only did she care for current members of the program, but the number of players and staff members to visit her years and decades following their time in Manhattan was full proof of the relationships she built."

An award was established in her name after the 1998 football season "to honor the individual in the program who, through his unselfishness, leadership and commitment, best represented the team concept," according to the release.

Friederich also was presented with the Admiral U.S. Grant Sharp Trophy in 1999 at the Holiday Bowl to honor her display of "unselfish dedication and teamwork."