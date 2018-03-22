Meet the people who keep K-State looking sharp

ATLANTA, Ga. — When you think of March Madness, you think about the players, coaches, fans, but there is a big part of the team that is rarely seen.

Practice jerseys, shoes, shirts, all things that are constantly on the mind of Josh Macy.

"You gotta always be prepared for the unknown or anything that could happen," said the Kansas State University junior.

Macy is one of a team of students that make sure the Wildcats always look sharp.

"On this trip we packed two sets of loops - the tights, undershirts, two uniforms, two bags, game shoes, practice shoes, the coaches stuff as far as film and video," said Macy.

Even though its tough work, Macy has a front row seat to this memorable season.

"The guys are great, they are goofy. We give them a hard time, they give us a hard time, its fun being around them. Seeing these guys do what they’ve done, it's a good experience because you see the hard work they put in because we are part of it."