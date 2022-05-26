Watch
Missouri vs. K-State football game slated for 11 a.m. kickoff in September

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Getty Images
MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 18: The Kansas State Wildcats mascot, Willie the Wildcat, leads the team onto the field ahead of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on September 18, 2014 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:24 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 19:24:15-04

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Sure, the South Dakota and Tulane games will be important ones for Kansas State this fall. But the game K-State and Mizzou fans were waiting word on was the one between those two.

And they got it.

Missouri and Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the second game of the season for both teams.

The two teams will be renewing a 100-year rivalry as the two were in the same conferences for decades before Missouri left for the SEC in 2012.

The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Also announced Thursday was a 6 p.m. kickoff with South Dakota in Manhattan on Sept. 3 and a 2 p.m. date with Tulane on Sept. 17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Mizzou will host Louisiana Tech the week prior and Abilene Christian the week after the K-State game.

