Missouri vs. K-State football game slated for 11 a.m. kickoff in September

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Sure, the South Dakota and Tulane games will be important ones for Kansas State this fall. But the game K-State and Mizzou fans were waiting word on was the one between those two.

And they got it.

Missouri and Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the second game of the season for both teams.

The two teams will be renewing a 100-year rivalry as the two were in the same conferences for decades before Missouri left for the SEC in 2012.

The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Also announced Thursday was a 6 p.m. kickoff with South Dakota in Manhattan on Sept. 3 and a 2 p.m. date with Tulane on Sept. 17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Mizzou will host Louisiana Tech the week prior and Abilene Christian the week after the K-State game.