Ruffin leads Ole Miss to win over K-State in Challenge

K-State 3-6 all-time in Big 12 vs SEC Challenge
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 20:30:02-05

OXFORD, Miss. — Daeshun Ruffin scored 13 of his 17 in the second half and Mississippi defeated Kansas State 67-56 as part of Saturday’s Big 12/SEC challenge.

Luis Rodriguez added 10 points for the Rebels (11-10), who shot 45%, 15% better than Kansas State.

Mark Smith collected his fifth double-double this season, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the second half and grabbing 16 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost their third straight.

Nijel Pack scored 18 points, making six of Kansas State’s 11 3-pointers, and had seven assists. It was the first Challenge win for Ole Miss after six losses.

