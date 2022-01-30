Ruffin leads Ole Miss to win over K-State in Challenge

OXFORD, Miss. — Daeshun Ruffin scored 13 of his 17 in the second half and Mississippi defeated Kansas State 67-56 as part of Saturday’s Big 12/SEC challenge.

Luis Rodriguez added 10 points for the Rebels (11-10), who shot 45%, 15% better than Kansas State.

Mark Smith collected his fifth double-double this season, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the second half and grabbing 16 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost their third straight.

Nijel Pack scored 18 points, making six of Kansas State’s 11 3-pointers, and had seven assists. It was the first Challenge win for Ole Miss after six losses.