Skylar Thompson back at K-State football practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After suffering a season-ending injury on October 3, senior quarterback Skylar Thompson was back on the field for Kansas State spring football practice.

"I'm full go in practice outside of any contact stuff. Anytime we do 7-on-7 or routes or individuals and that type of stuff, I'm full go. Honestly just kind of progressing as we move through spring ball here,” said Thompson. “Just trying to get the most out of every single practice I can."

Thompson was asked about his recovery.

“When I had the surgery, the ultimate goal was to be back June 1. I don't think the coaches or anybody was anticipating me to be in spring ball. In my mind, I was. I don't say that in a way that I'm going to force it or do stuff outside of what the training staff is telling me to do. I'm going to have this confidence to approach this rehab process that I'm going to come back stronger than I was before. That's treated me very well, and it's paid off for me."

Coming back to K-State was an easy decision for Thompson.

“My ultimate goal is to play at the next level, but that's not why I came back. I came back because I still feel like my best football here at K-State lies ahead. I want to finish on a high note at this university and leave it better than what I found it. I'm not saying it was bad when I got here. It's just how I was raised to make something better with your presence. When Coach Klieman welcomed me back with open arms and the whole staff did, I wanted to come back here,” Thompson said.

Thompson started all 13 games in 2019 and has 5,021 career passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has 1,083 career rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

